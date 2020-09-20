Sen. Ted Cruz, contradicting 2016 remarks, cites possible contested presidential election in urgent push to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat

At the time, Cruz was running to be the Republican presidential nominee and released a statement, saying, “I proudly stand with my Republican colleagues in our shared belief — our advice and consent — that we should not vote on any nominee until the next president is sworn into office.”

Now Cruz and many of his Republican colleagues have a different take.

“In this instance, the American people voted. They elected Donald Trump. A big part of the reason they elected Donald Trump is because of the Scalia vacancy and they wanted principle constitutionalists on the court,” Cruz said Sunday. “And so the president was elected to do this and the Senate was elected to confirm this nomination.”

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have gone on the record saying they oppose voting on a nominee before the November election.

Stephanopoulos asked Cruz “whether you’re in step with most Republicans right now in voting before the election?”

“Sen. McConnell seems to have not made up his mind on whether that’s best for your majority. You’re pushing him here, right?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Cruz responded by bringing up President Jimmy Carter’s nomination of Stephen Breyer to an appellate judgeship after Carter lost the election in 1980 to Ronald Reagan.

“You know what the Democratic Senate did? By the way, the voters had just thrown the Democratic Senate out and said we’re going to have a Republican Senate. The Democratic Senate took it up in December and confirmed it in the lame-duck,” Cruz said of Breyer’s nomination.

Breyer was later appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton.

“There’s a long history here, and everybody knows if the president were Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton, and Chuck Schumer was the majority leader, the odds are 100%” that they would put a nominee to a vote, he said.

Earlier on “This Week,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “We have arrows in our quiver” to use in an attempt to block Trump’s pending nomination.

Cruz responded that Pelosi would have supported a nomination if the roles were reversed and a Democrat was now in the White House.

Cruz said the country is facing a “serious risk of a constitutional crisis” if the upcoming presidential election is contested.

“Joe Biden has been explicit. He has said if he doesn’t win he’s going to challenge this election,” Cruz said, adding that Biden has already assembled a legal team to challenge the election if he loses and that Hillary Clinton has advised him not to concede the election.

Stephanopoulos challenged the accuracy of Cruz’s statement.

“It’s been President Trump who is the one talking about rigged elections,” Stephanopoulos said. “Joe Biden has not explicitly said he’s going to challenge the election. Of course, they’re going to have teams of lawyers, as every campaign always does, to look at irregularities.”

Cruz went on to say that the Supreme Court, now comprised of five conservative justices and three liberal justices, needs to operate at full capacity if there is a challenge to the election.

“An equally divided court, 4-4, can’t decide anything,” said Cruz, assuming there is a deadlocked outcome. “That could make this presidential election drag on weeks and months and well into next year. That is an intolerable situation for the county. We need a full-court on Election Day given the very high likelihood that we’re going to see litigation that goes to the court. We need a Supreme Court that can give a definitive answer for the county.”

But back in 2016, Cruz, speaking to reporters on the campaign trail, cited “precedent” for a Supreme Court with fewer than nine justices.

“You know, I think there will be plenty of time for debate on that issue,” Cruz said at the time. “There is certainly long historical precedent for a Supreme Court with fewer justices. I would note, just recently, that Justice Breyer observed that the vacancy is not impacting the ability of the court to do its job. That’s a debate that we are going to have.”