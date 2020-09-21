Coastal flooding along North Carolina Outer Banks closes roads

NC12 remains closed between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, as well as on Ocracoke between the pony pens and the ferry terminal due to flooding on Sept. 21, 2020. (Photo: NCDOT NC12)

RODANTHE, NC (AP) — High tides and Hurricane Teddy are causing travel problems along North Carolina’s Outer Banks and threatens problems going up to Tidewater Virginia.

Portions of the primary road linking North Carolina’s Outer Banks barrier islands to the mainland were closed Sunday and Monday to traffic due to coastal flooding.

North Carolina Highway 12 was impassable in long stretches on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

Hurricane Teddy was several hundred miles off in the Atlantic, but the system was creating rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

The National Weather Service posted coastal flood warnings until Monday for Hatteras Island, heading north to Virginia Beach, Virginia.