Dozens hunt for jobs without leaving their cars in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Folks looking for a work were able to job hunt on Monday without getting out of their cars.
A drive-thru job fair was held in the parking lot of Long Leaf Mall in Wilmington Monday morning.
Multiple stations were set up to help the application process with interviews conducted from people’s cars.
Available jobs included warehouse workers, cooks, construction, and many more.
Organizers say they feel the event was an important opportunity for the community.
Not everybody’s comfortable going online and trying to seek for positions,” Erin Easton, Cape Fear Workforce Developing Board, said. “This allows them to actually talk face to face with somebody in a COVID friendly environment. They can actually learn more about the position and fill out a paper application via going online.”
Organizers say they’ve already been contacted by companies looking to hold similar job fairs so they plan to do another one soon.