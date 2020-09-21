Meet the sisters who translate lifesaving messages in NC

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A pair of sisters are helping Spanish speakers in North Carolina stay on top of necessary developments in the state’s fight against COVID-19.
Jackie and Yasmin Metivier have been crucial during the pandemic.
They are the ones responsible for translating lifesaving messages from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state’s leading health experts.
The Metivier sisters started in a small town in Mexico, where their father was the driving force behind where they are now.
“For my dad, the most important thing was for his daughters to learn English, because he didn’t speak English even though his father was American. So that was his purpose in life,” Jackie said.
Jackie and Yasmin went to college, learned English and began their lives in the United States.