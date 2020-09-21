NCDOT seeks comments on widening I-95 in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Department of Transportation wants your feedback on plans underway to widen and upgrade a nearly nine-mile section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County.

The department is proposing to increase the number of travel lanes to four in each direction from Exit 13 to just south of Exit 22 within Lumberton. As part of the proposal, three interchanges (Exits 17, 19 and 20) and the bridges that cross the Lumber River and CSX rail line/VFW Road would be replaced, among other improvements.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCDOT will host a live virtual meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29. People may sign up for the virtual meeting by going here, where they will find a registration link. After registering, they will receive a confirmation email with a weblink to join the meeting.

A presentation of what the improvements would look like will be given during the virtual meeting. The audience will be allowed to submit questions via a chat box or by email. This video provides an overview of the project and a computer visualization of the preliminary design.

Alternatively, people may use their telephones to listen during the virtual meeting. To do so, dial 213-929-4212 and enter access code 798-712-385. People may also contact the project team through a toll-free hotline at 855-925-2801 and enter project code 8812. Materials can be mailed to people who are not able to participate in the virtual meeting; simply call the hotline number.

People can find the videos and other project information, as well as submit questions or comments, on the project webpage. Comments received by Oct. 15 will be considered toward the final design.

The project has an estimated $418 million construction cost, and the department is scheduled to award a design-build contract next summer. A design-build bid is an alternative way to construct a project and help complete it more quickly.

People who require any accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act to participate in this virtual meeting should contact the NCDOT as soon as possible: Tony Gallagher at 919-707-6069 or magallagher@ncdot.gov.

People who don’t speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.