North Carolina man faces over 300 sex-related charges

RAEFORD, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man faces more than 300 separate counts for sex-related crimes involving a juvenile.
The Hoke County sheriff said Sunday that Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw, 30, was apprehended by the FBI in Mississippi and returned to the county.
The sheriff says detectives went to a Raeford home last month for a reported juvenile sexual assault.
Arrest warrants were obtained, but Bradshaw left North Carolina.
He’s now in the Hoke detention center on a $20 million bond while awaiting a first court appearance on Monday.
A jail official had no information about whether Bradshaw has a lawyer.