Program grants $113K to businesses in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a much needed boost, local small businesses in downtown Wilmington are receiving a third grant to help stay open.
Wilmington Downtown Inc. and the Longleaf Foundation announced these grants through the Re-3 Program, which stands for restock, reopen, and recover.
40 local businesses received grants, totaling $113,000. The money for these grants all came from donations.
The grants program came about to help small businesses during the pandemic.
WDI Chair Dane Scalise says the program “exceeded all of our expectations.”
“Our Downtown businesses absolutely still need your ongoing love and support, but this program truly highlights our community’s tremendous capacity for generosity,” Scalise said. “I’m so honored to have been involved and cannot thank the donors enough.”
This will be final grant offered.