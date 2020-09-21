Snake lands on Mississippi woman as she opens her front door

MCCOMB, MS (AP) — A woman in Mississippi received a slithering surprise when she got home from work last week: a snake that had been lodged on top of her front door landed on her head.
Enterprise-Journal reports the encounter happened after the intruder made its way on top of Christina Mitchell’s door in McComb on Thursday.
Mitchell says she felt a “thump” on her head and then saw the reptile at her feet.
The animal darted to her kitchen and she ultimately ushered it out of her house with a broom.
Mitchell says she likes snakes and would not go out of her way to kill an animal.