Snake lands on Mississippi woman as she opens her front door

By
Associated Press
-
0
File image of snake (Photo: Steve Slater / CC BY 2.0)

MCCOMB, MS (AP) — A woman in Mississippi received a slithering surprise when she got home from work last week: a snake that had been lodged on top of her front door landed on her head.

Enterprise-Journal reports the encounter happened after the intruder made its way on top of Christina Mitchell’s door in McComb on Thursday.

Mitchell says she felt a “thump” on her head and then saw the reptile at her feet.

The animal darted to her kitchen and she ultimately ushered it out of her house with a broom.

Mitchell says she likes snakes and would not go out of her way to kill an animal.