Voluntary water restrictions lifted for Monterey Heights system

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With summer ending Monday, CFPUA is lifting a voluntary water conservation advisory for customers served by the Monterey Heights Water System.
The advisory, in place since July 22, was meant to encourage customers to reduce their water use during hot, dry weather and ensure enough supply for essential uses such as fire protection and medical services.
The Monterey Heights system serves customers south of Piner Road and Sanders Road in southern New Hanover County.
Though the advisory will be lifted, CFPUA encourages customers to continue practices that conserve water. One of the most effective methods is to follow this schedule for lawn and landscape irrigation:
- Mondays: No irrigation
- Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays: Homes with odd-numbered addresses irrigate
- Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays: Homes with even-numbered addresses irrigate
Automatic spray irrigation should be scheduled between midnight at 6 a.m., while hose-end irrigation should happen between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., or 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to minimize evaporation.