Free rabies clinic this weekend for New Hanover County residents

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit is holding a free rabies clinic this weekend.
The free vaccinations are limited to New Hanover County residents only, limited to two pets per owner, and limited to 1-year vaccinations only (regardless of previous vaccination status).
You will need to wear a face covering and social distance while you are there.
Only the owner will be permitted with their pet in the vaccination area.
It is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the shelter, located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.