Improvements, repairs ahead for I-40 in New Hanover, Pender counties

I-40 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor can begin improvements on Interstate 40 in New Hanover and Pender counties this fall.

The department recently awarded a $7.2 million contract to JSmith Civil, LLC of Pikeville, which will improve about 1.3 miles of I-40, between mile markers 413 and 415. The construction will include clearing, repairing, and rock plating of slopes. These slopes were damaged during Hurricane Florence.

The contractor can begin work after Oct. 26 and is expected to finish most of the work by late fall 2021.