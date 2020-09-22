NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville welcomes visitors again

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville has reopened with some new procedures, new hours, and new plans in place to help ensure everyone stays safe.
It has been closed since March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, the museum opened its outdoor spaces only, including the Nature PlaySpace, NC Tree Trail, and Fossil Pit.
Restrooms and the museum store are available in the lobby, with extra precautions including limited capacity, but hands-on spaces will remain closed during this initial opening period.
The museum is located 415 S. Madison Street. Hours are from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.