NC nutrition bar offers drink supporting domestic violence victims

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WCTI) — Blend Nutrition Bar in Jacksonville is offering a new drink in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month. A percentage of the proceeds will go towards the Onslow County Women’s Center.
Blend is calling this new caffeinated drink “The Safe Haven.” The owners say there is no expiration date on this drink, and they will continue supporting women in need, even after the month of October.
The nutrition bar also painted a new purple and blue mural on their wall that includes the phone number to the Onslow Women’s Center.
“A percentage of the proceeds go to the Onslow Women’s Center, so we can give back locally on such an important cause that needs this attention and I think it will truly help someone because three out of every four people know someone suffering,” Elissa Faith Dyal, the Co-Owner of Blend Nutrition Bar, said.
The color of the drink is purple and blue, the colors of domestic violence awareness.