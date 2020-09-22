New Hanover County Schools reschedules virtual town hall meetings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Due to changes in the state’s guidance to school systems for Plan A/B/C schedules, New Hanover County Schools has rescheduled planned virtual town hall meetings.
“NHCS is rescheduling the Virtual Town Hall meetings originally scheduled for September 22-24 to Tuesday, September 29-Thursday, October 1,” the district wrote in a release. “A panel of NHCS leaders, including Superintendent Foust and Instruction, Transportation, Child Nutrition, Facilities, Student Services, Technology, Communications, and Finance staff, will respond to questions about the 2020-2021 school year and Plans A, B, and C.”
There will be three separate events:
- Tuesday, September 29 – Pre K and Elementary Schools
- Wednesday, September 30 – LatinX Families (Partnered with UNCW Latino Alliance)
- Thursday, October 1 – Middle and High Schools
“Each Town Hall will run from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with the option to extend 30 minutes. Families will have the option to view remotely via live streaming on Roku, Apple TV, NHCS-TV Youtube, Facebook Live and online at NHCS-TV or on Spectrum Cable Channel 5. Questions can be submitted to the panelists via live Facebook chat or by calling in during the event at 910-251-2996. Families unable to attend may submit their questions to NHCSPLANBQuestions@nhcs.net prior to and during the events. Recordings of each Town Hall will be available for viewing on NHCS-TV after each broadcast,” according to a press release.