NHCS installs reverse osmosis water coolers

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools has installed bottle-less water coolers at schools currently serviced by the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.
The water coolers feature a multi-stage filtration system, including a reverse osmosis (RO) membrane that reduces/eliminates PFAS, including GenX, from the water.
“Ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of students, teachers, and staff within our schools is our number one priority, and this includes providing an option for safe filtered drinking water. We are very pleased to announce that reverse osmosis bottleless water coolers have been installed by Quench Water and provide a safe healthy alternative as schools reopen,” Assistant Superintendent of Operations Eddie Anderson said.
NHCS says the units will remain in place until CFPUA completes the construction on their new filtration system at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, which is scheduled to become operational in 2022.