School board member responds to controversy over social media messages

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Board of Education member Judy Justice acknowledged a conversation she had over social media with someone in the community pushing for schools to shift to Plan A.
At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Board Chairman David Wortman addressed the messages Justice had sent, where she allegedly referred to a group of Plan A advocates as “white, privileged people who are Trump supporters and anti mask and anti vaccines.”
On Wednesday, Justice told WWAY the situation was a “manipulation of social media”, and the messages were part of a private conversation. She says she has been repeatedly harassed for days by smaller group of people who were part of the larger group on social media.
Justice says the people had previously been referring to themselves as “white, privileged people” in other posts on Facebook, and her comments were misused when read aloud Tuesday.
She says the situation got out of hand, adding she maintains her First Amendment rights on her personal Facebook page.