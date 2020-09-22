Survey: 40% would give up their dog to keep their phone

(CNN) — Could you live without your smartphone? What about your dog? One company asked people to choose and the answer might shock you!
A new survey shows 40% of pet owners would give up their dog for a month, rather than ditch their phone.
An online marketing platform called “Simple Texting” polled more than 1,000 smartphone users in the United States.
The point was to see what sacrifices Americans were willing to make in order to keep using their devices.
Dogs did have a slight advantage over romance.
Of the people surveyed, 44% said they’d go without seeing their partners for a month if they could keep their cell phones.