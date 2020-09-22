Tillis, Cunningham spar over vacant SCOTUS seat and police reform in second Senate debate

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Sen. Thom Tillis (R) and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham took part in the second North Carolina Senate race debate on Tuesday, September 22 in Raleigh.
The candidates tackled big topics, such as the vacant Supreme Court seat, COVID-19 relief and marijuana legalization.
Tillis supported pushing through with a new justice prior to the election, while Cunningham preferred waiting until after Americans cast their votes in November.
On the topic of COVID-19 relief both sparred over GOP- and Democrat-backed bills.
Tillis, when addressing marijuana, expressed support for researching its medical benefits but stopped short of supporting legalization. Cunningham said he felt marijuana should be removed from the federal controlled substances schedule.
The debate, hosted by CBS 17, pitted incumbent Tillis against former state Senator Cunningham.
While Tillis, a former speaker of the North Carolina House, is looking to secure a second term in Congress, Cunningham, a U.S. Army Reserve veteran, is hoping to flip the seat.