Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Beta has weakened to a tropical depression as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.
Beta made landfall late Monday as a tropical storm just north of Port O’Connor, Texas, and it’s causing flooding in Houston and Galveston.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is urging residents to stay home and and avoid driving on flooded streets.
Beta is expected to eventually move over Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi later in the week.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy is heading toward Nova Scotia, where it’s expected to make landfall early Wednesday.