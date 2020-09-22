YWCA holds registration drive on National Voter Registration Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today was National Voter Registration Day, and the YWCA Lower Cape Fear chapter made the most of it.
The group held the event in Wilmington, allowing people to register to vote and fill out their 2020 census.
There was a steady turnout throughout the day, and YWCA Cape Fear CEO Velva Jenkins said the goal was to make sure everyone who wanted to vote would be eligible on election day.
“We want to empower women, empower people, empower anyone with their right to vote,” Jenkins said. “That is a constitutional right and we want to educate people on the process to make sure their vote is counted.”
Organizers say they were able to help everyone who stopped by. They plan to have additional registration drives in the future.