Americans load up on candy, trick or treat – or not

(AP) — Americans may not know if trick or treating will happen this year because of the pandemic, but they’re buying a lot of Halloween candy while they wait to find out.

U.S. sales of Halloween candy were up 13% over last year in the month ending Sept. 6, according to data from market research firm IRI and the National Confectioners Association.

That enthusiasm is good news for candy companies, which rely on the 10-week Halloween period for around 14% of their annual $36 billion in U.S. sales. But it’s not clear if demand will fall in late October, when there’s usually a rush to buy candy for trick or treaters.