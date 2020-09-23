Deputies: Duo faces multiple charges following chase in stolen truck

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in Bladen County on multiple drug and larceny charges.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tractor Supply in Elizabethtown reported that a motorcycle had been stolen from their store in the Walmart Shopping Center.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted a truck on the Highway 87 Bypass at Peanut Road that matched a vehicle description given to them.

When the deputy tried to stop the truck, it reportedly took off.

Deputies say the truck was speeding 85 mph or higher during the chase. Stop sticks were deployed to stop the truck and deputies say “a running roadblock was performed on the vehicle to apprehend the suspects by boxing them in with the officers’ cars.”

The two people inside, Austin Tyler Chavis and Brittany Nicole Jones, were arrested and two motorcycles were recovered.

The suspect were wanted out of Wake County and Virginia for other charges.

During the search of the truck, deputies say heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash was seized.

Assisting in the chase were officers from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the Elizabethtown Police Department, and the Bladenboro Police Department.

The sheriff’s office says the two motorcycles were stolen from Tractor Supply — one stolen in Elizabethtown and one in Selma.

The truck that the two people were driving was reported stolen out of Erwin, North Carolina.

Charged during the arrest were:

Austin Tyler Chavis, 26, of Lexington faces the following charges:

Misdemeanor Larceny

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Simple Possession

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Flee, Elude Arrest, Possession of Stolen Goods

Driving While Impaired, Driving While License Revoked and Misdeamenor Larceny out of Wake County

Brittany Nicole Jones, 32, of Hope Mills faces the following charges:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aiding and Abetting Larceny, Possession of Stolen Goods

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Fugitive from the State of Virginia for Drug Possession

“We are very pleased that this incident ended without anyone being injured and we are thankful to our law enforcement partners, the Elizabethtown Police Department and the Bladenboro Police Department for assisting us in this matter,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said.