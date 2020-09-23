Good Shepherd Center holds weekly grocery giveaways

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington is holding weekly Grocery Giveaways.

Volunteers put together bags of baked goods, vegetables, fruits, and frozen meats each week, handing them out every Wednesday from 12 to 1 pm.

- Advertisement -

Assistant Director Kyle Abrams says before the pandemic, the Good Shepherd Center would hold daily breakfasts and lunches for those in need. Now, they’re having to adapt to our new reality:

“A lot of them were relying on this food giveaway program before Covid. And obviously with Covid, the loss of income, the loss of housing for some, having this regular food giveaway has been really good for people.”

Abrams says the Good Shepherd Center is also working with the city and state to help those in danger of losing their homes in the wake of rising evictions.

If you’d like to help, Abrams says you can give and learn more about volunteering on their website.

If you’re in need, you can pick yours up by car at the Good Shepherd Center on 811 Martin Street or on foot wearing a mask.