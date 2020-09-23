Joe Biden arrives in Charlotte for campaign stop ahead of Trump’s visit

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is making a campaign stop in Charlotte on Wednesday.
The former vice president attended a “Biden for President” Black economic summit at camp North End around 12:45 p.m.
When he arrived in Charlotte and got off the plane, a reporter asked: “Can you speak about the significance of North Carolina? Polls show a tight race. What gives you the sense that you can win and what do you have to do?”
“Donald Trump,” Biden answered.
What about him?” asked the reporter.
“Gives me the sense that I can win,” the former vice president responded.
After Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles’s brief remarks, Biden began speaking around 1 p.m. and quickly went into discussing the pandemic.
He said Trump “is on tape” knowing how bad the coronavirus pandemic would be and that Trump “didn’t say a thing.” He then pivoted into discussing the African American community and the economy.
“When things get bad, they’re the first ones in the hole. When things get better, they’re the first ones out,” Biden said.