Judge hears lawsuit that wants to block NHRMC sale

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week before county commissioners are expected to vote on a final agreement between New Hanover County and Novant Health to sell New Hanover Regional Medical Center, one local non-profit is aiming to delay the process until certain documents are made public.

Save Our Hospital Inc. filed a lawsuit Tuesday, calling on the court to prohibit a final sale of the county-owned hospital until a public records request is granted.

A judge heard Save Our Hospital’s request for a temporary restraining order to delay the sale/partnership of NHRMC.

The group requested the release of documents, including NHRMC’s strategic plan. In court, the group argued that the county has been forthcoming, but NRHMC has not.

They’ve also asked for another preliminary injunction hearing in the next 10 days, instead of allowing the county to vote on Monday.

Attorneys for both the county and the hospital argued they have responded to each public records request the group has made, dating back to mid 2019, in a timely manner. They says they have provided everything they legally can, but certain requests require hundreds of pages worth of documents that take time to gather.

