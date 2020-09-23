Locally-filmed ‘USS Christmas’ to premiere on Hallmark in late November

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Hallmark Channel movie currently being shot in Wilmington is set to air for the first time in late November.
According to a news release, “USS Christmas” will premiere Saturday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the channel’s “Miracles of Christmas.” The event is similar to the flagship channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” where new holiday movies are debuted.
The movie stars Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Barbara Niven.
The site’s synopsis of the movie states, “Maddie (Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.”
Crews began filming in the Wilmington area in early September.
One family whose home is featured in the film gave WWAY a behind the scenes look.