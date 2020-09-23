Locally-filmed ‘USS Christmas’ to premiere on Hallmark in late November

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Hallmark Channel movie currently being shot in Wilmington is set to air for the first time in late November.

According to a news release, “USS Christmas” will premiere Saturday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the channel’s “Miracles of Christmas.” The event is similar to the flagship channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” where new holiday movies are debuted.

- Advertisement -

The movie stars Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Barbara Niven.

The site’s synopsis of the movie states, “Maddie (Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.”

Crews began filming in the Wilmington area in early September.

One family whose home is featured in the film gave WWAY a behind the scenes look.