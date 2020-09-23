Maurice Jennings, founder of Biscuitville, dies at 86

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Maurice Jennings, the founder of the fast-food breakfast chain Biscuitville, has died at the age of 86.

Executive consultant Al Lineberry Jr. of Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home in Greensboro confirmed on Tuesday that Jennings died last Saturday at a Greensboro retirement home of natural causes.

After the former flour broker opened two stores in Burlington in 1966, Jennings opened several pizza restaurants the next year, eventually expanding it to include biscuits in the morning in 1975.

The 63-restaurant Biscuitville chain stretches from Lynchburg, Virginia, and throughout North Carolina. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.