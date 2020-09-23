North Carolina board agrees to more absentee ballot changes

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina election officials have agreed that mail-in absentee ballots returned with deficient information this fall can be fixed without forcing the voter to fill out a new blank ballot.

The change announced Tuesday, if it stands, would likely yield an upward tick in the number of counted ballots in this presidential battleground state.

- Advertisement -

The changes are contained in an agreement filed Tuesday in court with a union-affiliated group that sued over absentee ballot rules.

Nearly 1 million absentee ballots already have been requested.

A Democratic lawyer involved in absentee ballot litigation praised the decision. Republican legislators blasted the changes and were considering legal options.