Two area schools among healthiest in the country during COVID-19 crisis

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two schools in New Hanover County are among the 517 schools nationwide to earn a spot on the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s 2020 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.
Williston Middle School and Sea-Tech High School were evaluated on practices taking place prior to the COVID-19 school closures, but they leveraged their strong foundations in wellness and have been positioned to prioritize healthy habits throughout the pandemic.
New Hanover County Schools held a celebration for the schools on Wednesday.
Celebrating @ncseatech and @WillistonTigers being named amongst America’s Healthiest Schools. #nhcschat @foustc pic.twitter.com/UcBGklJBya
— New Hanover Co Sch (@NewHanoverCoSch) September 23, 2020