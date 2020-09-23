Two area schools among healthiest in the country during COVID-19 crisis

(Photo: NHCS)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two schools in New Hanover County are among the 517 schools nationwide to earn a spot on the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s 2020 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.

Williston Middle School and Sea-Tech High School were evaluated on practices taking place prior to the COVID-19 school closures, but they leveraged their strong foundations in wellness and have been positioned to prioritize healthy habits throughout the pandemic.

New Hanover County Schools held a celebration for the schools on Wednesday.