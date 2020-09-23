WPD: Man found in closest at boarding house after robbing gas station

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police say officers found a robbery suspect hiding in a closet at a boarding home after he stole from a nearby gas station on Tuesday afternoon.

According to WPD, a man wearing a mask and sunglasses walked into the Family Fare at 3rd and Red Cross with his hand under his shirt and stole money from the cash register.

- Advertisement -

Officers received a tip that the suspect ran into a nearby boarding house.

The team conducted a “knock and talk” and found a man matching the description in the closet, WPD says.

24-year-old Eric Layne Walters was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking or entering, and interference with electronic monitoring devices.

He is being held under a $52,500 bond.