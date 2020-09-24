3 accused of creating ‘man cave’ under Grand Central station

NEW YORK (AP) — Three railroad workers have been suspended for turning a storage room under New York’s Grand Central Terminal into an unauthorized “man cave” with a television, a refrigerator, a microwave, and a futon couch.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority investigation found that managers at Metro-North Railroad were unaware of the hideaway beneath Track 114.

Railroad officials said Thursday that a wireman, a carpenter foreman, and an electrical foreman have been suspended without pay pending disciplinary hearings.

Railroad officials say the space presented a fire hazard because rescue workers would have had difficulty accessing an unmapped room.