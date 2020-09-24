Brunswick County Schools announces COVID-19 dashboard

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools has announced a dashboard that shows the specific impact of COVID-19 inside the district.
“The idea is to simply have a place where the public can go to see what the current situation is inside the district,” BCS wrote in a release.
Only positive cases and quarantine cases given to the district by the Brunswick County Department of Health will be listed on the chart. Data shown is effective as of Sept. 21 when students returned to face-to-face instruction.
You can find the dashboard here.
❌ Someone who goes home feeling sick but has yet to be tested. (BCS would update the chart once given confirmation from the health department)
“This can be a useful tool for anyone to use to see how COVID-19 is impacting our district as we move through the school year,” BCSO wrote. “It can also be of use to combat rumors should you hear about something. Just go to the dashboard to check. If it’s confirmed by the health department, it will be on the Dashboard soon after we receive the information.”