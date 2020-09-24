Brunswick County Schools announces COVID-19 dashboard

Only positive cases and quarantine cases given to the district by the Brunswick County Department of Health will be listed on the chart. Data shown is effective as of Sept. 21 when students returned to face-to-face instruction.

You can find the dashboard here.

Examples of numbers that will be listed on the dashboard:

✔️ A student/employee test positive and is quarantined.

✔️ If the health department determines a student/employee needs to quarantine out of precaution but has not tested positive.

Examples of numbers that will not be listed on the dashboard:

❌ Anyone who does not have a direct impact on school campuses/buildings. (like a 100% full semester remote learner or community member who test positive but is never on campus)

❌ Someone who goes home feeling sick but has yet to be tested. (BCS would update the chart once given confirmation from the health department)

“This can be a useful tool for anyone to use to see how COVID-19 is impacting our district as we move through the school year,” BCSO wrote. “It can also be of use to combat rumors should you hear about something. Just go to the dashboard to check. If it’s confirmed by the health department, it will be on the Dashboard soon after we receive the information.”