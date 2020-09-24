City of Wilmington to plant more than 1,700 trees by fall 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington held a ceremony to start their new tree initiative on Thursday.

The Wilmington Tree Initiative plans to plant 1,739 trees by fall 2021. That number is significant because 1739 is the year Wilmington was founded.

The group hopes to create partnerships with local businesses, schools, neighborhoods, and organizations, educating the public on species selection, planting, and the value of trees.

Wilmington officials gathered in Empie Park on Thursday to plant a live oak tree from Penderlea Farm.

Farm Owner Richard Johnson says this initiative could help Wilmington for years to come.

“You know, in a town like Wilmington, where we have so many hurricanes and lose our canopy, the tree initiative is to replace that canopy and make trees an important place in our community,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, it takes a community to grow an urban forest.

