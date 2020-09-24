Dad dances to cheer son up during chemotherapy

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — When the Yielding family of Fort Worth was told COVID-19 protocols at Cook Children’s Medical Center would only allow one parent to be with their teen son for chemotherapy treatment, they were saddened.

Their 14-year-old son, Aiden has been receiving the treatment to fight Leukemia since earlier this year.

His mother, Lori works at the hospital so she was the obvious choice to be the one parent along Aiden’s side.

However, Aiden’s dad Chuck, was also determined to get as close as possible.

So every Tuesday when his son is inside doing rounds of chemo, Chuck is outside looking for the nearest window to send his son some positive vibes through dancing.

Chuck sets up below, and when Aiden gets a break from treatment, they meet through the window.

