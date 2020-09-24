Elton John will return to NC for another farewell concert

GREENSBORO, NC (WTVD) — Elton John will return to North Carolina when he resumes his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The rock icon’s farewell tour stopped in Raleigh on March 12, 2019. Then in November of that year, a second North Carolina date was added to the tour: May 23, 2020–Greensboro.

But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the entire Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to be put on hold before that Greensboro concert could happen.

The tour is now scheduled to resume, starting in Europe in September 2021.

The tour will make its way back to the United States in January 2022–starting in New Orleans and making its way to Greensboro by April 19, 2022.

Tickets for the original 2020 Greensboro concert will be honored at the rescheduled show. Plus, tickets are also available for purchase here.

