Local protesters march for ‘justice’ and ‘change’ after ruling in Breonna Taylor’s death

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There were protests in Louisville and across the country overnight following the ruling in the death of Breonna Taylor. A protest is happening in downtown Wilmington.

The Black Lives Matter Movement began at the 1898 Memorial, then marched to City Hall.

A Kentucky grand jury indicted one officer, Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in the shooting case of Breonna Taylor.

“I was very shocked, the verdict is unacceptable,”says Wilmington Black Lives Matter activist Sonya Patrick. “Just to think the officer that missed was the one that got convicted, it’s totally unacceptable. The system has to change and we demand the system to change and giving up is not an option.”

The protestors went onto say that was not enough and they see this as a system wide failure.

“The ruling was not really a surprise, unfortunately, but more just disappointment,”says Black Lives Matter supporter Griffin Roberts. “It’s like the system and everything else is failing people. It’s not anybody’s particular thing its just it’s failing us and it’s failing the people.”

The Wilmington Black Lives Matter chapter says they plan to hold another protest on Wednesday, September 30th at the 1898 Memorial.