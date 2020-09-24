Local seniors to be featured in Wilmington ’60 strong’ Calendar

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–In a partnership with Wilmington Health, 12 seniors from across the area have been chosen to appear as pin ups in the 2021 Wilmington 60 Strong Calendar.

To be eligible to participate in the calendar, they had to be nominated, while also being between the ages of 60 and 69.

- Advertisement -

The seniors selected have overcome obstacles, achieved remarkable fitness, all while giving back to others in the community. One Wilmington woman who was selected for the calendar says she couldn’t be happier to represent her age group and all that they continue to achieve.

“I’m very happy about it, really I’m humble about it,”says Naydi Nazario. “It’s lovely because it’s an opportunity for people to see that we people over 60 years old we are active, happy, still doing things for our community, and just trying to live life.”

The group says the calendars are expected to be on sale to the public by the middle of October. All the proceeds from the calendars will benefit the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina.