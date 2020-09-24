Man dies in Duplin County home explosion; donations needed to help injured animals

The 79-year-old man injured in a home explosion on Wednesday has died, and officials say they are collecting donations to help several animals injured in the fire.

Duplin County Public Information Officer Elizabeth Stalls says Lon Record died; he was airlifted to the burn unit in Chapel Hill following the explosion.

Due to the explosion, Duplin County Animal Services has received several animals in need of help.

Of the 17 dogs and cats at the home, Duplin County Animal Services Director Joe Newburn says five were dead, and the 12 remaining animals are being cared for at area vet clinics.

He adds that six of the animals are in critical condition at an emergency vet in Wilmington.



The shelter is asking for any donations to help cover the bills. Donations can be made via or ; officials say people can also call the shelter at 910-296-2159.