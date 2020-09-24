NC State students can take in-person classes in spring

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — N.C. State University says its students can take in-person classes for the spring semester and live in campus housing.

The school said on its website on Wednesday that classes will start Jan. 11 and finish April 29. The university also said it will have spring break March 15-19, and will conduct final exams May 3-7.

N.C. State reported more than 30 clusters of COVID-19 since classes began in August.

According to the school, students contracted COVID-19 in residence halls, fraternity, and sorority houses, and in off-campus apartments.

Chancellor Randy Woodson said he was cautiously optimistic.