New Hanover puts up permanent Long Leaf Park sign

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Parks put up the official, permanent Long Leaf Park sign today.

The New Hanover Board of Commissioners voted to change the name from Hugh Macrae Park to Long Leaf Park in July.

- Advertisement -

Macrae was a co-conspirator in the Wilmington Massacre, the only successful US coup in American history. He donated the land in the 1920’s specifying the park only be used by “white citizens”.

After locals became more aware of the massacre, many pushed to change the park’s name.

After the vote, crews began taking the old signs down on July 14.