North Carolina’s census response rate trails national average

By
WWAY News
-
0
Self responding to United States Census questionnaire (Photo: US Department of Commerce)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Your time is running out to take part in the 2020 Census. Your last day to fill out information is on September 30.

Census numbers are used to allocate federal funds to the area for things like roads, schools, and social programs.

- Advertisement -

The numbers are also used to determine how many representatives each state will have in congress for the next ten years.

In North Carolina, just over 62% of households have taken part, about 4% less than the national average.

Here are local response rates in southeastern NC:

New Hanover              62.9%
Brunswick                   52.5%
Columbus                   51.2%
Pender                       57.3%
Onslow                       56.9%
Bladen                        48.0%
Duplin                        47.8 %