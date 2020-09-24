North Carolina’s census response rate trails national average

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Your time is running out to take part in the 2020 Census. Your last day to fill out information is on September 30.

Census numbers are used to allocate federal funds to the area for things like roads, schools, and social programs.

The numbers are also used to determine how many representatives each state will have in congress for the next ten years.

In North Carolina, just over 62% of households have taken part, about 4% less than the national average.

Here are local response rates in southeastern NC:

New Hanover 62.9%

Brunswick 52.5%

Columbus 51.2%

Pender 57.3%

Onslow 56.9%

Bladen 48.0%

Duplin 47.8 %