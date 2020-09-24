Trump to speak about health care plan in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) — President Donald Trump will be in Charlotte on Thursday, a day after challenger Joe Biden spoke in the Queen City.

The president is expected to land at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday afternoon. While in Charlotte, Trump will speak about an alternative to the Affordable Care Act, called the “America First Healthcare Vision.”

Air Force One is scheduled to land at 4:30 p.m.

In an ABC Town Hall last week, Trump faced questions over COVID-19, healthcare and racial injustice. Trump was asked about how his proposed plan would impact those with pre-existing conditions.

“We’re going to be doing a health care plan very strongly and protect people with pre-existing conditions,” said Trump, who campaigned on repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, in 2016, but has not yet presented a replacement health care plan.

The visit also comes as Trump faces questions over his handling of filling the seat of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last week. Trump tweeted he will announce his Supreme Court nominee on Saturday.

Trump then caused controversy Wednesday by declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump told reporters, “We’re going to have to see what happens.”

On Wednesday in Charlotte, Biden, the former vice president and current democratic presidential nominee, spoke with Black business owners and highlighted his “Build Back Better” plan. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and NBA star Chris Paul talked before Biden.

“Despite repeatedly promising to release a health care proposal, President Trump has never offered a plan of his own,” Biden said in a statement. “As President, I will bring people together to protect and build on the Affordable Care Act, lower health care costs for working families and seniors, and ensure that all Americans have access to the quality, affordable coverage they deserve.”

Thursday is exactly 40 days out from the 2020 election day.