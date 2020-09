HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to several car break-ins.

The sheriff’s office says the break-ins happened in the early morning hours on September 6 and 7 in the area of Majestic Oaks and surrounding neighborhoods in Hampstead.

If you know any information, contact PCSO at (910) 259-1212.