Wilmington VA Clinic provides drive-thru flu vaccines for veterans

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veterans are getting free flu shots at the Wilmington Health Care Clinic, providing a safe and convenient way for them to get the vaccine.

Registered Nurse Kristen Raynor says the turn out and response have been great so far. On Wednesday, the first day of the drive-thru clinic, she says they administered 112 vaccines and by 1PM on Thursday she estimated they had already given 80.

“It’s very important for veterans and everyone to get their flu vaccines this year especially with COVID,” Raynor said.

Raynor says a majority of the veterans they serve are over the age of 50, emphasizing the importance for that age group to get vaccinated.

She says it’s been advised that everyone get their vaccine early this year. The goal is to make sure they are protected from the flu and any unknown association with COVID.

Not only are the veterans getting their vaccines, but student nurses are getting experience. UNCW nursing students are administering the vaccines as a part of their clinical rotations.

“They’re out in the field, they’re learning about the flu vaccine, who should get what dose. So we have a higher dose for veterans that are 65 and older then there’s a regular dose for those 6 months of age and older,” Raynor said.

Raynor says it’s a great opportunity to learn from working with real people, rather than exclusively learning in a lab.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

Additional locations of drive-thru flu clinics for veterans in the state:

WILMINGTON HEALTH CARE CLINIC

1705 Gardner Road, Wilmington, NC 28405

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 8:30-2:30 p.m.

BRUNSWICK VA CLINIC

18 Doctors Circle, Suite 2, Supply, NC 28462

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 1-3 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE VA MEDICAL CENTER

2300 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville NC 28301

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic in the Urgent Care Parking Area

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE HEALTH CARE CLINIC

7300 South Raeford Road, Fayetteville NC 28304

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

GOLDSBORO VA CLINIC

2610 Hospital Road, Goldsboro, NC 27534

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

HAMLET VA CLINIC

100 Jefferson Street, Hamlet, NC 28345

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE VA CLINIC

4006 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

SANFORD VA CLINIC

3112 Tramway Road, Sanford, NC 27330

Walk-ins

Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

ROBESON VA CLINIC

139 Three Hunts Drive, Pembroke, NC 28372

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.