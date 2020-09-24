Wilson Center Skyline Drive-In brings locally shot movies to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts and the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College are hosting a new Drive-In series called Skyline Drive-in Movies.

The unique new entertainment experience will elevate the concept of the drive-in cinema to an entirely new level – specifically, the top level of the Hanover Street Student Parking Deck, just opposite the Wilson Center. The series will highlight the history of cinema in Wilmington, and will feature films made in Wilmington and the surrounding Cape Fear region.

Here is the schedule:

September 24 and 26: ‘The Conjuring’

September 28 – 30: ‘Blue Velvet’

October 1, 3 & 4: Stephen King’s ‘Firestarter’

All show times are 8pm

For more information click here.