89-year-old pizza delivery driver gets surprise tip, becomes ‘TikTok famous’

ROY, UT (KSL) — An 89-year-old Utah man has become “TikTok famous” after a family gave a big tip for pizza delivery.

There are as many places to get pizza as there are toppings. When Carlos Valdez starts getting his craving, he chooses Papa John’s in Roy.

- Advertisement -

“I love pineapple on my pizza,” he said with a laugh. “That’s the only thing my wife loves.”

It’s not so much because they think it’s the best-tasting pizza in the area, but more because of the delivery guy.

The Valdezes have gotten to know Derlin Newey from his deliveries to their house.

“Hello, are you looking for some pizza?” is a phrase Newey uses every time he delivers to them.

Newey is always so kind, the Valdezes ask for him by name whenever they order. They also record his deliveries for their TikTok videos, which have become pretty popular with their 53,000-plus followers.

“It’s insane. Everybody loves him,” said Valdez.

One comment that kept coming up, is why an 89-year-old man was delivering pizzas. A lot of people commented they felt sad for him.

Read more here.