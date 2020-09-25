92-year-old World War II veteran celebrates birthday with car parade

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Birthday parades have taken the Cape Fear by storm over the last few months and Friday night there was an extra special one celebrating the big day of a United States veteran.

Ernest Walker will turn 92 on Saturday, but he got his big surprise a night early. His friends and family from the across the area paraded up and down the streets in front of his home in North Wilmington to wish him a happy birthday.

- Advertisement -

His granddaughter who organized the event says she was overwhelmed by the amount of people that showed up to celebrate her grandpa.

“Everyone was here, his primary care doctors came out from the VA, his support system just really showed out today,”says Shelly King. “He’s grateful and I’m so honored just to be

related to this man. You know he’s a World War II vet and that means the

world to me.”

Walker served in World War II and has called the Cape Fear his home for most of his life. We want to wish Mr. Walker a very happy 92nd birthday!