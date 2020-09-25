Boy meets good Samaritan credited with water rescue in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — We have great news to pass along. The boy who was rescued in the water near Kure Beach on Tuesday got to meet the man who helped save his life.

While walking on the beach, 6-year-old Luke was pulled out into the ocean. His mother was unable to reach him, but thanks to a good Samaritan the boy was brought to safety.

- Advertisement -

After our story aired on Wednesday, you all helped him find the man who went above and beyond that day.

His mother Tammy says they have both had a chance to speak with the hero and thank him once again.