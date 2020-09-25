Coffin left outside North Carolina police department

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — Asheville Police Chief David Zack is upset by some actions taken by protesters on Wednesday night.

They placed a coffin outside of the front door of the police department.

“Question is who’s going to stand up and start denouncing this,” Zack said.

He called the coffin “threatening imagery” and said it’s just one example of actions being taken right now against police.

“We’ve seen tombstones left at elected officials’ homes, we have seen wanted posters distributed through the city. One of the individuals who is on the wanted posted in addition to myself is now in the hospital with a skull fracture. Now this,” Zack said.

He said officers made a couple arrests on Wednesday night. Zack said when officers intervene, it’s for safety.

