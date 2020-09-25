Eliminating common fall hazards can prevent injuries that result in ER visits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From broken bones to head injuries, falls can cause serious injuries especially for those 65 and older.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC), three million older people are treated annually in emergency departments for fall injuries.

Fall Prevention Awareness Week which is observed nationally September 21-25 focuses on preventing falls.

“Falls happen more frequently than most people realize and can have severe and lasting consequences,” said Wendy Giannini-King who is a risk assessment coordinator with the Wilmington Fire Department. “WFD responds regularly to fall and lift related calls, and it is important that we work to prevent fall-related injuries and accidents from occurring.”

While older adults are most susceptible to falling, Giannini-King says falls can happen to anyone.

Here are some facts about falls from the CDC:

One out of five falls causes a serious injury such as broken bones or a head injury.

Over 800,000 patients a year are hospitalized because of a fall injury, most often because of a head injury or hip fracture.

Each year at least 300,000 older people are hospitalized for hip fractures.

More than 95 percent of hip fractures are caused by falling, usually by falling sideways.

Falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

In 2015, the total medical costs for falls totaled more than $50 billion. Medicare and Medicaid shouldered 75 percent of these costs.

A few things you can do to eliminate common trip hazards include getting rid of clutter, throw rugs and loose electric cords.

“Wear sturdy footwear, take your time and light your way with bright lights and nightlights,” Giannini-King added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WFD is not doing at-home assessments.

They will begin visiting homes again in the future but for now, residents can find a Home Safety Checklist on the Community Outreach Page on Wilmington Fire’s website.

For more information, contact Wilmington Fire Department. If you would like a checklist of trip hazards sent to you, call 910-342-2731.